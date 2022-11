Ahead of the highly anticipated Fall Finale of NBC’s “La Brea”, actors Veronica St. Clair (Riley) and Jack Martin (Josh) chat with us about the storyline that has transported their characters to the 80’s to avert a tidal wave disaster. Plus, we have some fun talking social media.

Watch La Brea on Tuesdays at 9:00pm ET on NBC and streaming the following day on Peacock. The Fall Finale episode airs on November 15, with more episodes returning in 2023.