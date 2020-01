The World’s Biggest Bounce House came to Tampa Bay. We sent Ashlee McGeehan to check it out.

The Big Bounce America is the largest inflatable bounce house and event in the world!

The experience is suitable for people of all ages, and packs in a full day of fun with custom-built inflatable attractions.

Learn more about The Big Bounce America or see if it is heading to a city near you at: https://thebigbounceamerica.com/family/