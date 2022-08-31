We learn about W League soccer from three members of our local team, Tampa Bay United, which just wrapped up its inaugrual season. Head Coach Tricia Taliaferro and players Madison Cox and Kiley Williams share how the league is promoting women’s soccer around the country and providing opportunities for women on and off the field. Plus, they show us how it’s done and give us some pointers as we put our best foot forward!
The women of ‘Tampa Bay United’ bring soccer to our studio
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
