Animal prosthetics expert Derrick Campana tackles the biggest challenge of his career (literally) as he travels to Thailand to fit elephants for prosthetics for his BYUtv series, “The Wizard of Paws”. Campana shares fascinating stories of his travels around the world to help animals gain mobility and explains how he transitioned from working with human patients to his new passion.

The Wizard of Paws season finale premieres on Sunday, August 14th at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on BYUtv.

All Aired Episodes are Available to Stream for Free on the BYUtv App.



