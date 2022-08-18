We get a taste of what makes the rural town of Wimauma a food and cultural destination as the town celebrates the 120th anniversary of its founding with the “Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tours” this weekend, August 19th & 20th and next weekend, August 26th & 27th from 12:00-5:00 PM.

Guests will enjoy seven food spots and seven cultural sites and landmarks while traveling through the Wimauma community aboard the Jolley Trolley. Tickets are $30 per person. Visit EnterprisingLatinas.org for tickets and information.