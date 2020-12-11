The Whole Smiths Real Food Everyday

Seared Ahi and Cabbage

SERVES 4 TO 6

GREAT FOR LEFTOVERS

Dairy-Free • Gluten-Free • Grain-Free • Nut-Free

You are going to flip when you realize you can whip up this tasty lunch or dinner in under thirty minutes. In fact, you can probably whip it up in about fifteen, if I’m being honest. Not only that, but you’re going to feel like you’re having dinner at your favorite sushi spot, except you’ll be in the comfort of your own home, in your slippers, makeup off, with a messy bun…or maybe that’s just me. Either way, this one is going to be in regular rotation for you, mark my words.

AHI AND CABBAGE

2 pounds ahi tuna steaks

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup coconut aminos

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon tamari (see Tip)

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons sriracha

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated on a Microplane

1 teaspoon unseasoned rice vinegar

4 green onions, light green and white parts only, thinly sliced

3 cups coleslaw mix

2 teaspoons avocado oil

SRIRACHA MAYO

⅓ cup One-Minute Mayo (page 35)

1 tablespoon sriracha

½ teaspoon fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt

1 garlic clove, minced

1 green onion (light green and white parts only), sliced, for serving

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, for serving

To start the ahi: Season all sides of the ahi steaks with the salt and pepper and set them aside.

To make the cabbage: Whisk together the coconut aminos, sesame oil, tamari, garlic, sriracha, ginger, vinegar, and green onions in a large bowl. Add the coleslaw mix and mix well to coat. Set aside.

In a cast-iron skillet over medium- high heat, heat the avocado oil. When the oil is hot, add the ahi steaks and sear them until golden brown on the outside but still pink inside, 1 to 2 minutes on each side.

To make the sriracha mayo: Combine the mayonnaise, sriracha, lime juice, salt, and garlic in a small bowl and stir to combine.

To serve, plate the cabbage and top it with the seared ahi. Sprinkle the sliced green onion and cilantro over the top and serve with the sriracha mayo on the side

TIP: If you’d like to omit the tamari from the recipe, simply substitute more coconut aminos and season with salt at the end.