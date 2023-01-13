Hallmark strikes gold with its latest series “The Way Home.” Starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, the show follows a woman who left her small town and didn’t look back, until she received a letter from her mother years later urging her to return. She brings her daughter to meet her grandmother for the first time and the three generations of women are forced to deal with secrets and baggage in order to find peace and a deeper love for each other. “The Way Home” premieres Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.