You know John, Paul, Ringo and George, but do you know Colin? Colin Hanton was a member of The Quarrymen, a “skiffle music” band whose other members went on to become The Beatles. The story is told in the new feature-length documentary film, PRE FAB!, co-produced over four years by local father and daughter, Mark and Erin Bentley. The historic Tampa Theatre will present a sneak peak on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3:00PM.

