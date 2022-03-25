HOW COMPANIES CAN ACTIVELY CREATE CHANGE: Start a sponsorship program for your employees: A sponsor will be an individual that will offer support, advocacy, connections, and a clear path for women in your office.This is similar to a mentorship program, which can also be helpful, but a sponsorship will allow more opportunity and visibility. Check in on your company’s 5-year DEI strategy: Is your DEI initiatives/specialist there to check a box? Or is your DEI strategy a five-year plan for success? Check in on your initiatives and make sure it is a true strategy. Take an internal audit of your company: This goes into the point above. You need to look at your company in terms of your DEI strategy, salaries, bonuses, who is in leadership positions, etc. There are always areas for improvement and usually areas where inequality in taking place. Make sure to FIX these issues and implement checks and balances for the future so that these issues do not reoccur. Hire women for leadership positions: A question to ask yourself and company is are you hiring diverse leaders? Are you hiring women to lead at your company? Look for diversity in your board, leadership, etc. so that you are assisting with increasing representation. Provide resources for women: An issue for women that was brought up frequently during the pandemic is flexibility and childcare. Women had to take on different roles during the pandemic than many men. Make sure that as an employer you are telling your female employees that they are supported. Whether that means providing childcare at the office or providing flexibility for women to know that hours/coming to the office is flexible, women need to know that they are supported in terms of being a parent.



MORE ON JOY: With over 20 years of experience in the marketing field, Joy has become an expert adviser to organizations looking to tackle growth, innovation, and technology challenges. Prior to joining the healthcare world, Joy worked on brands such as L’Oreal, Verizon, and Colgate-Palmolive, and at such agencies as Ogilvy+Mather, GREY and Publicis. Joy is a mother to her daughter Ella and lives in New York City.