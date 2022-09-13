A little known national park in Miami, a Treasure Coast beach worth discovering on horseback, and a whale-watching opportunity in Amelia Island are some of travel writer Terry Ward’s suggestions for perfect Fall Florida getaways. She shares her tips for exploring the wonders of our state during this “shoulder season”, before the snowbirds descend here for the Winter. Visit FloridaBeyond.com for more of Terry’s travel ideas.
