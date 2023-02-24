We learn some moves in studio to kick off a weekend of exciting women’s hockey. The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) will be hosting a few girls only clinics on 2/24 + 2/25, along with playing 6-games throughout the course of the weekend. More than 40 Team USA and Team Canada Olympians will be part of the tour, with some of the biggest names in Women’s Professional Hockey taking part in the event. For information and tickets, visit https://mytbtickets.com/events/pwhpa-tampa-bay-showcase-2-25-2023-119469