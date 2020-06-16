The Titan Games

This week, renowned shoe designer, George Sully, will officially launch a brand new platform called Black Designers of Canada (BDoC). It is the first-ever interactive index of Canadian black designers.

In this country, we are blessed to have an abundance of incredible black talent. Whether it’s in fashion, entertainment, hospitality, food, etc. -- the options are endless. However, due to the recent events in North America, we are having to face the stark reality of systemic racism, and the limitations it places on black people. Unfortunately, black designers are often omitted, ignored, and put into the “other” pile without an explanation or real reason. With this in mind, and experiencing it first hand for himself, George Sully has decided to create a platform where black designers in Canada can be featured and celebrated.