We chat with actors Ernie Hudson and Caitlin Bassett about the success of their NBC series, Quantum Leap. The reboot of the original time-traveling adventure that began 30 years ago is back for Season Two, with Hudson returning as Herbert “Magic” Williams and Bassett as Addison Augustine. The series marks the latest role for the veteran Hudson and the professional acting debut for Bassett, who “took the leap” from the military to acting.



Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 10pm on NBC.