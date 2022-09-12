The following is a recipe from The Tequila Diet: Exploring Mexican Food & Drink with the World’s Greatest Spirit by Chef Dave Martin

Hot Salsa (Benny’s Style)

Yields 1 cup

Ingredients:

2 TBSP neutral oil (never canola)

1⁄2 cup sweet onions, small dice

1⁄2 tsp Mexican dry oregano

1⁄4 tsp ground cumin

1 TBSP el Bastón del Rey Silver Tequila, deglaze

1 cup fire roasted tomatoes, canned

4 each (1.5 inch) toasted chili d’arbol, no seeds or stems

2 TBSP fresh cilantro

1 TBSP roasted garlic

1 tsp kosher salt & ground black pepper blend

Method:

In a medium saucepan with oil, caramelize your onions, oregano & cumin over medium high heat. Then deglaze with tequila and then add the remaining ingredients and season- ing and cook over low heat for about 5 minutes. Blend using immersion blender on the stovetop off the heat. Adjust seasoning, as needed.

Dave Martin is an American Chef who first made a name for himself on the small screen with an unforgettable appearance on the inaugural season of Bravo’s Top Chef. Since the show, he’s gone on to have a busy career in restaurant consulting, events, and private chef work. In his down time, he loves to eat, drink and explore – spending as much time as possible traveling and becoming an expert at global cuisine. While Dave loves the cuisine of every country he visits, his love for Mexican food and tequila is beyond compare. Dave is excited to share that love, and a piece of Mexico with everyone through food and drink.