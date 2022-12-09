“O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” will feature classic carols and hymns on December 13 at 8 p.m. on PBS. Hosted by Neal McDonough and also featuring the vocal talent of Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Megan Hilty, the performance will honor their shared heritage with traditional Irish numbers.
The Tabernacle Choir returns for 19th annual broadcast of ‘O Holy Night’
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
