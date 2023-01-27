On the eve of the Gasparilla Pirate Parade, we get a visit from Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley. Founded in 1992, it was the first all-female krewe invited to parade down the famous stretch of Bayshore Boulevard. Named for a real pirate from 16th century Ireland, the krewe of more than 250 members don their elaborate costumes– many of which they make themselves– and come together to enjoy “fun, friendship and frivolity” during Gasparilla. The remainder of the year is spent helping the community through philanthropic efforts that benefit a different charity every year.