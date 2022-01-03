The State Your In | Craig Pittman

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

With a folksy style, an eye for the absurd, and a passion for the history and environment of his home state, Craig Pittman describes some of Florida’s oddest wildlife as well as its quirkiest people. The State You’re In includes a love story involving the most tattooed woman in the world, a deep dive into the state’s professional mermaid industry, and an investigation of a battle between residents of a nudist resort and the U.S. Postal Service.

