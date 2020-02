Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers Video

Fallen trooper arrives at memorial service in Bradenton Video

Troopers honor fallen colleague before he's laid to rest in Sarasota Video

Trooper Funeral Video

Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase Video

Thursday Morning Forecast Video

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida Video

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children Video

FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper Video

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol Video

Robinson High Band Video