They’re jumping back into the time-travelling pond on Hallmark Channel’s popular drama, The Way Home. The series’ stars, Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, join us with what to expect in Season Two, premiering Jan. 21st at 9PM on Hallmark.
The stars of Hallmark’s ‘The Way Home’ ‘dive’ into Season Two
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now