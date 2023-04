American Stage’s highly-anticipated musicals in the park are back with the biggest outdoor show yet. Ragtime– the Musical will feature 23 cast members and a nine-piece live band. We speak with actors Sarah Middough (Mother) and Dante Murray (Coalhouse) ahead of the opening on April 12.

Ragtime– the Musical runs from April 12- May 14, Wednesday-Sunday, with performances each night at 7:30PM at Demens Landing Park in St. Pete. Visit https://www.americanstage.org/ for tickets and information.