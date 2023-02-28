We get spring cleaning hacks from Courtney Mason, General Manager & Vice President for The Spruce. The Spruce Cleaning Made Easy ,The Spruce’s first-ever print magazine, is filled with housekeeping how-tos, room-by-room guidance, and product recommendations. Pick up a copy on newsstands now and learn more online https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thespruce.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7CDMoore%40wfla.com%7C056d12e07c6b4cf87b9108db14f337c2%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C638126807090376574%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=VKs7%2Bo0rj8l9vwUbOQd1zWbb351epFsvl%2BXqwEw6tts%3D&reserved=0