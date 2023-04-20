Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend SportsFest at the Bilmar Beach Resort on Saturday. The “Blast on the Beach” is an opportunity for companies to build team camaraderie through games such as dodgeball, volleyball and tug-of-war. Event organizer Parker Rabow brought a team to compete against a crew of Daytime staff and show how much fun the activities can be.
The sporting competition that you don’t need to be athletic to win
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
