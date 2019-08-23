On May 9, 1980, America witnessed one of the most stunning tragedies in maritime history when the M/V Summit Venture, a massive 608′ bulk freighter, collided with one of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge’s support columns. More than 1,200 feet of the bridge crumbled into the Bay, and 35 people plunged to their deaths. The new documentary “The Skyway Bridge Disaster” relives that unforgettable day and its aftermath, taking viewers onto the bridge, inside the ship and into the courtroom through the experiences of survivors. Steve Yerrid the lawyer who represented the ship’s pilot responsible for the accident is here along with one of the filmmakers, Frankie Vandeboe.