The human body is filled with aches and pains, but there’s a certain leg pain that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Joining us today is Dr. John Laird, an interventional cardiologist and VP and CMO of Medtronic’s Peripheral Vascular Health operating unit , to help you identify the signs and symptoms of one disease that affects over 12 million people in the U.S. To learn more, visit Medtronic.com/PAD!