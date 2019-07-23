Live Now
Quadriplegics do not simply walk again – yet millions watched as Chris Norton took ten nearly impossible steps. With his fiancée, Emily, supporting at his side, those unbelievable steps became the start of an extraordinary journey for them both. The Seven Longest Yards tells the unforgettable love story of how Chris and Emily battled unbelievable odds with faithful determination to discover that life’s lowest moments can be our greatest gifts. Available in store at Walmart and Sams Club now and Amazon.

