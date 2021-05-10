It’s time to get creative: Any ingredient sitting in your fridge or pantry could be the secret to cooking success, with the help of JustATaste.com, creator and professionally trained chef Kelly Senyei. THE SECRET INGREDIENT COOKBOOK: 125 Family-Friendly Recipes with Surprisingly Easy Twists (On Sale May 4th) is Kelly’s highly anticipated cookbook, offering approachable, achievable, and practical recipes that each feature an unexpected ingredient: Think orange soda in Sheet Pan Barbecue Meatballs, bittersweet chocolate in Sunday Short Rib Ragu with Polenta, or corn in Dinner Party Crème Brûlée. Each ingredient takes an ordinary dish from great to sublime by transforming texture, taste, or presentation, adding health benefits, cutting down on prep or cook times (30 minutes or less), and more.
