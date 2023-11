The 33rd Ruskin Seafood Festival is back and bigger than ever this weekend at E.G. Simmons Park. We get a preview of the festivities from Melanie Davis of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and a taste of the food from Calvin Colin of Pop Z’s LouZanne Kitchen, who shares a mouthwatering recipe for Crawfish Etoufee.

https://ruskinseafoodfest.org/