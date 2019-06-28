Myfanwy Thomas wakes up in the rain beside London’s Millenium Bridge with no memory of who she is and no way to explain why she is surrounded by dead bodies. She discovers she is a high-ranking official in Checquy, Britain’s last secret service agency for people with paranormal abilities. Myfanwy makes it her mission to find out who she is, who wiped her memory and why she is a target while trying to navigate the complex world of a secret agency and the people who are a part of it. The series is based on the novel of the same title by Daniel O’Malley.