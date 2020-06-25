The Return of the Gabber

Dan DeLuca, who originated the lead in Disney’s Newsies on tour, has turned his love of theater and passion for emotional intelligence and mindfulness into his very own popular video series, "The Invisible Things”. The series features a wide variety of guest appearances ranging from scientists to fellow performers with the goal of providing viewers a new, engaging way to better understand stress, its effect on the brain and body, and how we can use this information to our advantage in order to create a fuller life.

“There’s a LOT of ’self help’ content out there these days, but I haven’t found much content that is actually entertaining or engaging to watch. I wanted to create this show to entertain, inspire and make people laugh while they learned the basic techniques of the leading-edge science of psychological empowerment in a fresh, exciting way.”