We chat with Jessica Knoll, who wrote the best-selling novel, “Luckiest Girl Alive”, and the screenplay for the film version, which is now streaming on Netflix and starring Mila Kunis. In our interview, Knoll tells the story of the real-life incident that inspired the fictional story. At just 15, she was the vicitm of a sexual assault that was never acknowledged as rape until she wrote the book and later went public with her experience. She describes the life-changing effect of hearing from other victims and getting Kunis to embrace her story and help bring it to the screen.