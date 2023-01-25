We’re treated to the talent of contortionist, “Miss Synthetic”, and chat with “Dr. Elixir” about Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium & Drink-ory Garden, an outrageous show making stops in Sarasota, Englewood and Punta Gorda. The 90-minute exhibition features aerialists, acrobats, stunt artists and comedians, along with dining and adult beverages under a Big Top. Visit MrSwindles.com for tickets and information.