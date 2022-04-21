Jackie Siegel, AKA “The Queen of Versailles”, visits our studio to chat about her upcoming series, “The Queen of Versailles Reigns Again” (Discovery+), where she and her husband set out to finally finish the home they started building 20 years ago. The estate in Central Florida will be the largest single family home in the country, featuring luxuries like a 35-car garage, 5 kitchens, a British-style Pub and jewel-encrusted floors.