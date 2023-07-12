Just in time for beach season comes BiblioLifestyle’s Summer Reading Guide. Founder Victoria Wood, who also hosts The Reader’s Couch podcast, shares her recommedations. Download the guide at https://bibliolifestyle.com/
BEACH READ RECOMMENDATIONS:
- The Three of Us – by Ore Agbaje-Williams
- Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea
- The Bones of the Story by Carol Goodman
- Ciao For Now by Kate Bromley
- A Most Agreeable Murder by Julia Seales
BONUS: TWO CLASSICS IF YOU HAVEN’T READ THEM YET
- The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
- The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith