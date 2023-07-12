Just in time for beach season comes BiblioLifestyle’s Summer Reading Guide. Founder Victoria Wood, who also hosts The Reader’s Couch podcast, shares her recommedations. Download the guide at https://bibliolifestyle.com/

BEACH READ RECOMMENDATIONS: 

  • The Three of Us – by Ore Agbaje-Williams
  • Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea
  • The Bones of the Story by Carol Goodman
  • Ciao For Now by Kate Bromley
  • A Most Agreeable Murder by Julia Seales

BONUS: TWO CLASSICS IF YOU HAVEN’T READ THEM YET

  • The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith