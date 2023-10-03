The hit new series “The Other Black Girl” is based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ bestselling novel of the same name. It tells the story of the only Black woman at a business who became thrilled when another Black woman joined the company, only to find out something sinister was going on. All episodes of the show are streaming on Hulu.
‘The Other Black Girl’ is a thriller series for the culture
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now