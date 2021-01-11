The Nutritionists Kitchen

The Nutritionist’s Kitchen: Transform Your Diet, Optimize Your Health, and Discover the Healing Power of Whole Foods by Carly Kellogg Knowles, MS, RDN (Roost Books, December 15, 2020, $24.95 ). The ultimate guide to healthy meals that utilize healing benefits of whole foods and the latest science-backed nutritional guidelines. Through more than 60 seasonal recipes that celebrate invigorating and restorative foods, The Nutritionist’s Kitchen offers an approachable guide to support optimal health and wellness through everyday meals from a registered dietitian and nutritionist. Understand your unique seasonal constitution to assemble fundamental pantry staples and use science-based strategies to cook irresistibly delicious recipes.

BIO: Carly Knowles, MS, RDN, LD has always loved cooking, but it wasn’t until she went to live in a rural village in Peru that she saw just how impactful food and nutrition can be. It was a profound moment that made her realize that food truly is medicine, and set her on a path to becoming a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and food and nutrition expert. She earned her Master of Science degree in Nutrition from Bastyr University and has experience working as a clinical dietitian in both inpatient and outpatient settings as well as private practice. Carly now teaches cooking classes in the community and specializes in food/nutrition writing, recipe development, and nutrition consulting for healthy food and cookware brands. She lives in Portland, OR with her two devoted recipe-testers, her husband and son.