Team Farron and Team Maggie battle for more bragging rights in Daytime’s Summer Games during a food eating contest. The winning team will be first to finish a hot dog, a slice of watermelon, corn on the cob, ice cream and a glass of lemonade. Each team features a Daytime intern: Farron was with Abi Mitsven and Maggie was with Bailey Wegenast. Terrance Middlebrooks, the director of Daytime’s sister show Bloom, served as the game host.
Daytime’s food eating contest: it’s not pretty, but pretty funny
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
