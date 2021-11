SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are asking for the community's help identifying several suspects that stole high-end fishing equipment from multiple boats.

According to police, at least five people were seen on camera in the 1100 block of John Ringling Boulevard between 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 24 removing the gear from at least three boats.