The New Review: A football that bounces back at you

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
LIVE: DC mayor to speak as police track down rioters who stormed Capitol
Video
Pentagon activates 6,200 National Guard members
With the results certified, what could be next for Donald Trump?
Video
Scott, Rubio split on Pennsylvania electors vote
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer day today; cold front and rain tonight
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front arrives Thursday night with showers and another cool down
Top Stories
Trump tells ‘very special’ protesters to go home
Video
A trip down memory lane: Rob Gronkowski on his favorite off the field memory of Tom Brady
Video
Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election
Video
Dentists cleared to administer COVID-19 vaccine in California
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Outside vendor still running Hillsborough County vaccination sites after being fired from registration duties
Video
Top Stories
Vaccination frustration: What we know about the outside vendor Hillsborough County hired for its coronavirus vaccine rollout
Video
Top Stories
IRS glitch appears to be sending stimulus payments to wrong accounts
Video
Hillsborough seniors trying to make vaccine appointments deal with website crashes, busy phone lines
Video
Oldsmar families still can’t salvage irreplaceable mementos nearly 4 months after apartment fire
Video
New COVID-19 virus strain in Florida: What you need to know
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
A trip down memory lane: Rob Gronkowski on his favorite off the field memory of Tom Brady
Video
Top Stories
Bucs defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles, to interview for Atlanta Falcons head coaching job
Bianca Smith becomes first Black female coach in professional baseball
Video
Alabama’s DeVonta Smith wins the 86th Heisman Trophy
Video
Former Buccaneers Ronde Barber and John Lynch named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
‘It doesn’t work’: DeSantis shuts down Florida mayor’s request for local mandates
Video
For the Culture: USF student makes history as first Black woman to graduate from CSE doctoral program
Video
Hillsborough County seniors begin receiving vaccines Wednesday
Video
DeSantis spars with CNN reporter when pressed on Florida vaccine registration issues
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The New Review: A football that bounces back at you
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 7, 2021 / 11:03 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2021 / 11:03 AM EST
On this edition of The New Review: Danny and Leslie try out the Passback Football in studio.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Semi-truck hits, kills pedestrian walking on I-4 in Polk County
Video
CVS, Walgreens to deliver vaccines by Jan 25
Shirtless man wearing horns at US Capitol demonstration identified
Gov. DeSantis announces some Hernando, Citrus Co. Publix stores will administer coronavirus vaccine
Video
COVID-19 vaccines: Where are shots available in Tampa Bay for residents 65+?
Live
Tampa Bay locals react to violence in the nation’s capital
Video
Sarasota County commissioner reacts to chaos at U.S. Capitol after attending D.C. rally during work trip
Video
1 woman dead after being shot at US Capitol during protests
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
‘Disgraceful’: World leaders react to storming of the US Capitol
Video
Tampa law professor discuss charges rioters could face after storming U.S. Capitol
Video
Tampa Bay locals react to violence in the nation’s capital
Video
‘Un-American plain and simple’: Tampa Bay lawmakers, officials respond to violent protests at US Capitol
Video
Tampa threatens to revoke liquor licenses of restaurants, bars that ignore COVID-19 rules
Video
More Don't Miss