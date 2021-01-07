The New Review: A football that bounces back at you

Twin sisters Dr. Lexie Kite and Dr. Lindsay Kite received their PhDs from the University of Utah. Their academic research on media studies and body image inspired them to establish the non-profit Beauty Redefined in 2009 (while concluding their co-written master’s thesis and beginning their doctoral research) to help women recognize and reject harmful messages about their bodies, worth, and potential, and redefine the meaning and value of beauty in their lives.Since then, Lexie and Lindsay have become leading experts in body image resilience and media literacy and have been featured in a variety of national publications and interviews. Today, they continue to build on their academic work and the passion it stoked for helping girls and women through Beauty Redefined’s online body image resilience course and course facilitator program, and regular speaking events for thousands of people of all ages at universities, high schools, and community organizations.Follow Lindsay, Lexie, & Beauty Redefined on Social MediaWebsite: www.MoreThanABody.orgFacebook: @BeautyRedefinedInstagram: @Beauty_RedefinedTwitter: @TakeBackBeauty