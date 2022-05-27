Her new book, RADICAL CONFIDENCE: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life (Simon Element, On-Sale May 10, 2022), Lisa shares how she kickstarted herself out of the mundane to become an influential voice in the personal development world—and how you too can gain the confidence to reinvigorate your dreams. Bilyeu offers a series of life hacks that will help readers overcome insecurities, doubts, fears, and negativity—delivered with the trademark no-holds-barred honesty and hilarity that has made her such a popular digital media star. Radical Confidence is for anyone who wants to feel empowered and to create a life they truly desire.

How to play the No BS game to get what you want.

H ow to make your negative voice your BFF.

ow to make your negative voice your BFF. How to get un-pissed and gain emotional sobriety.

Why successes and failures teach the same lesson.

Why validation is for parking. How to stop your ego from feeding on external validation.

Why the Purgatory of the Mundane might be even more dangerous than hitting rock bottom.