The art of using henna to create temporary body tattoos was first practiced centuries ago in Asia, but has grown in popularity around the world in the last two decades. Plant-based artist Elisa Giacona started her own business, Soul Shine Henna, so she can devote her time to growing her skills in making henna and drawing on bodies.
The modern craze for henna tattoos traces back to ancient history
by: Farron Hipp
