It’s one of the most important, least discussed events that happens for half the

population. It’s a physiological and psychosocial event, a cultural construct,

and a deeply personal experience all woven together in a jumbled knot. It’s

menopause. But why is there so much mystery surrounding the topic? This

accessible and to-the-point guide makes the entire landscape of menopause—

not just the physiology—more transparent.

If what you need is a level-headed friend to help walk you through the

litany of fears to face, questions to ask, and practical decisions to make

throughout your transition, The Menopause Companion, written from first-hand

experience by Sasha Davies and in collaboration with Dr. Tori Hudson,

ND, a nationally recognized expert on menopause, offers no-nonsense,

straightforward, medically backed information about what to expect and

what you can do about it. It offers:

• A refresher course on reproductive system anatomy, life cycle, and

physiology—what are hormones, and how do they influence my body?

• Information on how to recognize and what to do about common

symptoms—when should I see a health practitioner and how do I talk to

them?

• Context for the history of menopause medically and culturally—what do

scientists actually know and what are the major myths?

• Advice on how to get ready, notice changes, and call in support—what is

available to try in terms of products, tools, medications, holistic support,

or self-care practices?