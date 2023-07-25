It’s one of the most important, least discussed events that happens for half the
population. It’s a physiological and psychosocial event, a cultural construct,
and a deeply personal experience all woven together in a jumbled knot. It’s
menopause. But why is there so much mystery surrounding the topic? This
accessible and to-the-point guide makes the entire landscape of menopause—
not just the physiology—more transparent.
If what you need is a level-headed friend to help walk you through the
litany of fears to face, questions to ask, and practical decisions to make
throughout your transition, The Menopause Companion, written from first-hand
experience by Sasha Davies and in collaboration with Dr. Tori Hudson,
ND, a nationally recognized expert on menopause, offers no-nonsense,
straightforward, medically backed information about what to expect and
what you can do about it. It offers:
• A refresher course on reproductive system anatomy, life cycle, and
physiology—what are hormones, and how do they influence my body?
• Information on how to recognize and what to do about common
symptoms—when should I see a health practitioner and how do I talk to
them?
• Context for the history of menopause medically and culturally—what do
scientists actually know and what are the major myths?
• Advice on how to get ready, notice changes, and call in support—what is
available to try in terms of products, tools, medications, holistic support,
or self-care practices?
