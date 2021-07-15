Ava and Alexis are seven-year-old social media “kid-influencers” who rose to fame with their first viral video “Twins Realize They Look The Same!” at the age of three. Since making appearances on The Today Show, Good Morning America, and Inside Edition, the rising kid-fluencers have built a brand for their Twin Talk Tuesday vlog where their loyal fans are able to stay up to date with what the twins are up to in their colorful lives. Their vibrant and energetic stories have gained an astonishing social media following of 2.1 million on Instagram, 1.3 million on YouTube, and 1.4 million on Facebook.



Similar to the joy that the sisters bring online, THE MCCLURE TWINS: MAKE IT FASHION nods to their most popular videos and includes themes that any kid pair – friends, cousins, teammates – can relate to. The story follows Ava and Alexis as they prepare for a fashion show and they don’t agree on what to wear. Just in time, the sisters remember their twinship pinky promise to “strut together and make it fashion,” and mix and match their unique styles to create one twintastic outfit.



With lively illustrations by Courtney Dawson, THE MCCLURE TWINS: MAKE IT FASHION drives home the very important lesson of embracing what makes us similar and different. With the twin’s glamorous fashion sense, outgoing personalities, and signature humor, THE MCCLURE TWINS: MAKE IT FASHION is the perfect picture book for their built- in audience and new fans alike.



Ava and Alexis McClure, popularly known as The McClure Twins, are YouTube personalities, models, comedians, sisters, and most importantly, each other’s best friend. Following the twins’ instant fame, parents Justin and Ami developed the family’s YouTube channel, “The Mighty McClures.” Since then, the McClure Twins were named the youngest members of Forbes’ “Top Kid Influencers”; They devote their time to the weekly online segment Twin Talk Tuesday and continue to make their audiences laugh.