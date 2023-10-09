Writer Danny Vallentine shared his inspiration and the meaning behind his latest movie, “The Mattachine Family,” that he made with his partner. It tells an overarching story of following dreams, defining family and allowing love to pull all things together. Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace gave insight into his character and how important the role was for him.
The Mattachine Family unearths the love intertwined with delicacy of a modern LGBTQ family
