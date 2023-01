Gary McKee climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and hiked through New Zealand, but that wasn’t enough. McKee made it his mission to run 365 marathons in 365 days and on New Year’s Eve of 2022, he accomplished that physical goal and his fundraising goal as well. The English runner raised more than 1,000,000 pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.