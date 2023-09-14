Bill Berry, a three-time world champion juggler and Guinness Book of World Record sword swallower, is also the author of the new book “Stories That Move: My Life in Many Allegories.” Berry taught Farron and Maggie how to improve their skills at spinning a ball and said that most people have the ability to do things they could never ordinarily imagine, as long as they have the right guidance. His new book is available now.
The man of many talents shares tricks of the trade and deeper life lessons
by: Farron Hipp
