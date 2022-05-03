Director Sean Cisterna talks about sorting through 500 hours of footage to make the visually-stunning and inspiring film, “The Long Rider”, which just received the Best Documentary Award at the Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Petersburg. The film chronicles one man’s journey from Canada to Brazil– over 8 years and 12 countries– on horseback, highlighting both the harrowing obstacles and beautiful moments along the way.
The making of ‘The Long Rider’, named Best Documentary at the Sunscreen Film Festival
