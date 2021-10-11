The Luxure Group

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — An Evansville family is seeking legal help after their attorney says that the family, including a four- and five-year-old, was given the COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot.

According to attorney Dan Tuley, the family went to the Walgreens on St. Joe on Monday to get flu shots but they were given four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine instead. Tuley says the parents received a phone call from the pharmacy 90 minutes later telling them that a mistake was made.