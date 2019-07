“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is touring and now at the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall in Tampa. The show is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan and has been described as “electrifying” and “mesmerizing”. Chris Mccarrell who plays Percy and Jalynn Steele who plays Sally, Percy’s mother sat down with DAYTIME’s Jerry Penacoli and Cyndi Edwards to talk about the musical.

