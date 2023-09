About Julie Castro Abrams:

Julie Castro Abrams has spent the majority of her career working to build great women-owned companies and economic access for women. She is the founder and CEO of How Women Lead, a network of 20,000-plus top executive women who come together to learn, break barriers to success, and make an impact. Abrams recently launched The New Table campaign to inspire 10,000 women to invest in women-led venture funds in the US: $1 billion is the goal.