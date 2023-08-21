King Jives, as he’s known by fans of his popular podcast, is recognized for his hilarious opinions on current events and also for his talent of making ornate crowns. De’Mario Jives has crowned celebrities, community heroes and designs custom pieces by request. The winner of the 2nd Annual Miss Daytime Drag Pageant was crowned with one of his creations.
The king of specialty crowns created a custom piece for Miss Daytime
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now